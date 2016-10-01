King County Executive Dow Constantine has ordered an inquest into an August incident in which Tukwila police officers fatally shot a Tukwila man.

On August 11, police officers responded to a multicar crash and a report of a shooting. They later confronted a suspect, Jeffrey Martelli, at his apartment in the 5800 block of South 152nd Place.

Officers negotiated with Martelli, 59, for more than an hour in an attempt to get him to surrender. He was yelling incoherently and fired at officers at least once with a shotgun, police said at the time. Two officers returned fire, killing him.

The King County Prosecutor’s Office recommended an inquest after reviewing the Kent Police Department’s investigation of the incident.

Such inquests — fact-finding hearings conducted before a six-member jury — are convened to determine the causes and circumstances of any death involving a King County law enforcement official. They are not designed to determine civil or criminal liability.

In the days after the shooting, Martelli’s mother saidher son had suffered from mental illness for years, and suspected that he was off his medication the night he was shot. “I don’t think they had a choice,” Rebecca Martelli said of police.