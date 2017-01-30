The inquest into the Feb. 21 shooting will examine the actions of two officers who told investigators they feared for their lives. Taylor’s family has challenged their assertions.

Jury selection began Monday morning in the inquest into the fatal Seattle police shooting of Che Taylor nearly a year ago.

Taylor, a 46-year-old African American man, was shot Feb. 21 at close range by two white officers who told investigators they feared for their lives.

Taylor’s relatives and others have said the officers acted improperly, and the inquest is expected to produce sharp questioning from the family’s attorney.

Much of the incident, which occurred in the Wedgwood neighborhood, was captured on patrol-car video.

A Seattle police review board found the shooting to be within policy.

The officers, Michael Spaulding and Scott Miller, are expected to testify during the inquest.

In previously recorded statements, both said that shortly before the confrontation they saw Taylor carrying a handgun in a holster while they were conducting surveillance on a suspected narcotics dealer. Spaulding and Miller said they recognized Taylor, who had arrived at the scene, as a violent felon who had served prison time.

Taylor was subject to immediate arrest for being a felon in possession of the gun, according to their statements. The officers moved to arrest Taylor after he exited a parked car that was also occupied by a woman and a man.

As seen on the police video, Taylor was shot as he stood by the open passenger door, facing it, and moved downward as the officers approached giving commands to Taylor to get down and put his hands up.

Both officers said that although they didn’t see a gun before they fired, they saw Taylor reaching for what they believed was a gun.

On the video, which was released shortly after the shooting, this crucial moment is obscured by the parked car.

Detectives later recovered a loaded pistol from the floorboard of the car after it was impounded. A Seattle firefighter said he had to cut a belt with an empty holster off Taylor to provide medical treatment to the wounded man, according to police.

The inquest, which is being held before King County District Court Judge Janet Garrow at the King County Courthouse, will seek to determine causes and circumstances of the shooting.

Inquests are customary for deaths that involve on-duty law-enforcement officers in King County.

Jurors typically answer questions to determine factual issues, such as the danger posed to the officers.

They don’t determine civil or criminal liability.