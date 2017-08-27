Three people were injured, including a father and his 16-month-old who were in critical condition, officials said.
Three people, including an toddler, were injured Sunday morning when a tree fell on them while they walked on a trail at Twin Falls State Park in North Bend, according to KING 5 television news and social media posts from the Eastside Fire & Rescue.
Officials said a father in his 30s and his 16-month-old son, who was in a child carrier, were in critical condition, according to the report. They were flown by helicopter to Harborview Medical Center, according to fire officials.
The mother and a daughter, as well as a family friend, were not injured, KING 5 reported.
A woman in her 30s was also injured, according to the report. She was not with the family but was walking near them.
An off-duty paramedic was nearby, KING 5 reported and helped before Eastside Fire & Rescue arrived.
On Twitter, Eastside Fire and Rescue said patients were being transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
