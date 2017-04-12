The certificate will allow Jack McCullough to sue Illinois for damages for his wrongful 2012 conviction in the killing of a 7-year-old girl.

SYCAMORE, Ill. — An Illinois judge has granted a certificate of innocence to a Seattle man who was wrongly convicted in 2012 of the 1957 kidnapping and killing of a 7-year-old girl.

The DeKalb County judge formally declared 77-year-old Jack McCullough innocent during a Wednesday court hearing. The certificate will allow McCullough to sue Illinois for damages for his wrongful conviction in Maria Ridulph’s killing.

A prosecutor concluded last year that evidence backed McCullough’s alibi that he had been 40 miles away when Maria disappeared. A judge agreed, ordering McCullough’s release after he had served four years of a life sentence.

McCullough said at a hearing last week that he wants justice. He says he’s been portrayed “as a monster” and that people still think he is one.

McCullough was 18 and went by the name John Tessier when Maria disappeared. He changed his name in 1994.

Seattle police arrested McCullough in 2011, in what Illinois police hailed as a major break in a decades-old cold case.

He is a longtime Washington state resident who served as a police officer in Lacey, Thurston County, and Milton, Pierce County, according to court documents. At the time of his arrest he was working as the night watchman at The Four Freedoms House of Seattle, a 300-unit retirement home in North Seattle, where he lived with his wife.