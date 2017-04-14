Five men, ages 19 to 35, were killed between Saturday night and early Wednesday, a death toll that accounts for one-third of all homicides committed in King County so far this year.

Three men killed within nine hours of each other in Federal Way, Seattle and Burien all died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Death investigators on Friday identified Arturo Marcial-Alvarez as the 19-year-old fatally shot after stepping off a Metro bus at Pacific Highway South and Dash Point Road in Federal Way around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Federal Way police said it appeared he was targeted and was killed by someone in a vehicle that approached Marcial-Alvarez soon after he got off the bus. He was found lying on a sidewalk, and lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful, a police spokeswoman said.

Late Tuesday, a 35-year-old man was gunned down in the 8300 block of Rainier Avenue South in Seattle. Officers on patrol in the area heard multiple shots and saw several people run; one man was detained near the scene, questioned and released, Seattle police said at the time. A weapon was recovered nearby, but it was unclear whether it was used in the shooting.

The shooting victim has been identified as Latrel Williams.

Then around 1 a.m. Wednesday, a 21-year-old man was killed outside an AM/PM convenience store in the 1300 block of Ambaum Boulevard Southwest in Burien. A spokeswoman for the King County Sheriff’s Office said it appeared the victim was waiting for someone when at least two assailants approached and shot at the man, then ran behind the store and jumped into a vehicle and fled. Detectives are investigating the shooting as possibly gang-related, the spokeswoman said at the time.

The 21-year-old was identified Friday as Erasmo Plata.

On Monday night, the body of 21-year-old Kalin Lubben was found in the stairwell of a Renton apartment building, though police believe he was fatally shot hours earlier, a Renton police spokesman said. Lubben died from a gunshot wound to the head.

There have been no arrests in connection with the deaths of Marcial-Alvarez, Williams, Plata or Lubben.

On April 8, two days before Lubben was killed, 21-year-old Pedro Ramirez-Perez was fatally shot in the back while dancing with a young woman at a house party in Federal Way. Prosecutors charged Dario Martinez-Castro, 19, with first-degree murder, accusing him of instigating a fist fight with Ramirez-Perez, leaving the party and then returning with a gun and killing Ramirez-Perez.

The five deaths in less than a week account for one-third of all homicides committed in King County so far this year. There were eight homicides (and one fatal officer-involved shooting) in January, none in February and one in March, according to a Seattle Times database. Eleven of the 14 homicide victims have died from gunshot wounds.

In 2016, there were 66 victims of homicide in King County, and three-quarters of them died from gunshot wounds.