BOISE — The founder of an Idaho militia group has been charged with aggravated assault after a confrontation with a court-process server, a newspaper reported.

Brandon Curtiss was arrested Jan. 9 in Payette County in connection with the Aug. 9 incident, The Idaho Statesman reported, citing documents it obtained Thursday through a public-records request.

Police say Curtiss, the founder of 3% of Idaho, confronted a woman serving him papers for an Ada County lawsuit involving rents and payments on properties he managed for clients.

The 3% of Idaho is described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as an anti-immigrant, anti-government militia whose armed members responded to the Malheur Wildlife Refuge standoff to provide “security” for Ammon Bundy and his group. Their motto: “When Tyranny Becomes Law; Rebellion Becomes Duty.”

According to the newspaper, the woman reported Curtiss threatened to shoot her, holding his right hand on the butt of his handgun in its holster, the newspaper said.

The woman said she left the papers on the porch of the rented home in Fruitland, but Curtiss shoved them under her windshield wiper.

Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff later spoke by telephone with Curtiss, 43, who told the chief that he had “no trespassing” signs posted on the property and that the woman illegally trespassed.

Curtiss said he yelled profanities at the woman and demanded that she identify herself, Huff reported. He said the woman dropped her papers on the doorstep and retreated to her vehicle.

Aggravated assault is a felony under Idaho law and is described, in part, as an assault committed with a deadly weapon but without the intent to kill the victim.

A message left for Curtiss by The Associated Press at the office of 3% of Idaho was not immediately returned,

Woodside Properties won a default judgment for $5,219 on Jan. 12 against Curtiss and his dissolved companies, Curtiss Property Management and Liberty Property Management.

Curtiss portrayed himself to journalists as a successful Meridian property manager during last year’s standoff at a national wildlife refuge in Oregon.

But business clients later contacted reporters to say Curtiss failed to deposit rent money he collected. Curtiss, early last year, filed for bankruptcy, listing $235,000 in debts and $13,230 in assets, the Statesman reported.

At least 17 property owners have filed complaints with the Idaho State Police or the Idaho attorney general’s office contending Curtiss owes them money.

And last September, former members of 3% of Idaho said Curtiss improperly spent money belonging to the group. Curtiss said an audit would prove he didn’t commit any wrongdoing, but he has not produced the audit.

That same month, Liberty Property Management was fined $7,200 after failing to carry workers’ compensation insurance for its employees.