Kelly Schneider and three other men conspired to lure a gay man to a remote area where he was severely beaten, prosecutors said. The victim later died.

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho man who pleaded guilty to a hate crime for his role in the death of a gay man has been sentenced to 28 years in prison.

Kelly Schneider, 23, was sentenced in federal court Wednesday in connection with last year’s death of Steven Nelson, KTVB-TV reported.

The sentence for the hate crime charge of willful assault based on sexual orientation is in addition to a life term Schneider received earlier this month for first-degree murder.

He will serve at least 28 years behind bars before he is eligible for parole.

According to court documents, Schneider acknowledged he and three other men conspired to lure Nelson to a remote area after he posted a sex solicitation ad online to meet the victim. The documents say Schneider used steel-toed boots to kick Nelson 20 to 30 times while Nelson begged for his life.

Nelson was then left alone in the wilderness area and died after finding help at a home about a half-mile away.

The other three men in the state case — Jayson Woods, 28; Kevin R. Tracy, 21; and Daniel Henkel, 23 — were charged with murder, robbery and conspiracy. Woods has been found guilty of murder and the other two men are scheduled for a court appearance May 1.

Schneider apologized to Nelson’s family during his sentencing Wednesday and told the judge he deserved an even longer sentence.

Eric Nelson, Steven Nelson’s brother, said “we can’t bring Steven back,” but he called the sentence “a just resolution” for the family.