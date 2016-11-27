A new law allows most gun owners over age 21 to be armed in public as long as the pistol is concealed

REXBURG, Idaho (AP) — There is a growing demand for concealed carry permits in Idaho after a new law went into effect this year.

KIFI-TV reports that the law allows most gun owners over the age of 21 to be armed in public places as long as their pistol is hidden by clothing, a purse or holster.

CrimeResearch.org says that nearly 8 percent of Idaho’s population has a concealed carry permit. SmartGunLaws.org says that number is expected to rise with the new law.

Rocky Mountain Defense Firearm Training hosted a concealed-weapons permit course on Saturday in Rexburg.

Trainer Dennis Grover says Idaho’s enhanced permit is probably the best, especially for people living in the West.

The Idaho enhanced concealed weapons permit is honored by about 37 states.