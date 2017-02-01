According to police, detectives said he was shot multiple times while standing in front of a building shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man fatally shot early Sunday in Seattle’s Pioneer Square.

Patrice Pitts, 52, was shot and killed near Third Avenue and Cherry Street shortly before 3:30 a.m., according to Seattle police and the office. His manner of death was homicide.

According to police, detectives said the man was shot multiple times while standing in front of a building. The shooter fled and no arrests have been made.

No further details were immediately available.

Police ask anyone with information to call the homicide/assault tip line at 206-233-5000.