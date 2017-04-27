Remember Steven Gonzales, the man who allegedly ended up with a cop’s semi-automatic rifle following a bizarre series of events during a police chase in Burien? His arrest last month was equally strange, police report.

In the end, police didn’t have to do much to track down Steven Gonzales. He came to them.

Gonzales’ appearance at the Fife Police Department late last month was another strange turn in the bizarre case of a missing police AR-15 rifle that deputies allegedly found in Gonzales’ Burien apartment about a year ago.

The semi-automatic rifle fell from a Burien police officer’s car during a pursuit in November 2015 only to be discovered, police say, in the bedroom of Gonzales’ apartment nearly five months later. Police had been called to the apartment after neighbors reported hearing a gunshot.

After a nearly yearlong investigation, King County prosecutors charged Gonzales last month with unlawful possession of a firearm and a felony drug violation. When he failed to show up for his arraignment, a judge issued a bench warrant for Gonzales’ arrest.

King County sheriff’s deputies had no idea where he was.

But on March 31, a man who identified himself as Steven Gonzales called 911 several times from the Emerald Queen Casino to report his black 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe had been stolen. However, he had difficulty communicating with dispatchers.

At first, the caller was unsure exactly where he had parked his car,according to recordings of the dispatch calls obtained by The Seattle Times under a public-records request.

Eventually, he told a dispatcher he had been at the Sunshine Motel in Fife, but there was some confusion because there are two motels with that name in Fife.

“I was drunk last night and I made a dumb decision to go with some people that I didn’t know,” the man eventually told a dispatcher. Those people had taken his vehicle, he said.

His cellphone also had been stolen, he told the dispatcher. He had borrowed someone’s phone at the casino.

He made plans to meet police at a nearby Arby’s restaurant, but the officers did not show.

Later, a dispatcher called Gonzales on the borrowed cellphone.

A dispatcher told him officers had too many calls to take his report at the Arby’s and that he should come to the police station to make a report.

Gonzales’ brother drove him to the police station, according to a police report, where he was interviewed by Fife police Officer Dan Goff.

Goff did not take a stolen-vehicle report, however, because “there were too many issues with his story,” according to the police report. The Emerald Queen Casino is on tribal land, which the report said is outside the Fife department’s jurisdiction.

That’s when Goff discovered Gonzales was wanted on a bench warrant and arrested him. When asked if he was carrying anything dangerous, Gonzales told Goff he had heroin in his right sock, according to the report.

The officer also found pain pills in another pocket.

Gonzales was transferred to the King County Jail and arraigned on the King County charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and felony drug violation.

He pleaded not guilty and was released on personal recognizance.

Scheduled for a case-setting hearing in the King County case on Wednesday, Gonzales was once again a no-show in court, records show. A judge issued another bench warrant for his arrest.

Gonzales faces more legal trouble in Pierce County. On April 18, he was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Attempts to reach Gonzales at the phone number he left with the King County court were unsuccessful.