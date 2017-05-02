The slain woman’s husband was charged with second-degree murder domestic violence and is jailed in lieu of $1 million bail.

King County prosecutors say a 29-year-old woman was fatally stabbed by her husband in Ballard early Friday when he became enraged because he thought she’d stolen his money and drugs.

But the woman, Kirstyn Outen, had simply hidden a heroin pipe when a neighbor knocked on the door of the couple’s RV, say charges filed Wednesday against her husband, William Harrell, 34.

Harrell, who has a lengthy criminal history in several states, was charged with second-degree murder domestic violence and is jailed in lieu of $1 million bail, according to court and jail records.

“The defendant has no area ties, is highly nomadic and has a history of arrests in several states across the country, including Tennessee, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, Colorado and Washington,” Senior Deputy Prosecutor Julie Kline wrote in charging papers, claiming Harrell routinely leaves a state once a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

Outen and Harrell were together for more than four years, and friends and family members described their relationship as volatile with prior incidents of domestic violence, Kline wrote.

Just before 3 a.m. Friday, Seattle police officers responded to the 900 block of Northwest Ballard Way, where firefighters were performing CPR on Outen, the charges say. The officers initially thought Outen had overdosed, but Harrell told them the couple had gotten into a fight and Outen had fallen into some bushes, according to the charges.

Medics, however, told police that Outen had a stab wound to the left side of her chest, the charges say. Officers noticed blood on Harrell’s hands and arrested him, but he requested an attorney, according to the charges.

Outen later died at Harborview Medical Center.

Homicide detectives interviewed a woman who spent the evening smoking heroin with the couple inside their RV before the stabbing, the charges say. She told detectives a man knocked on the door and asked to borrow some gas cans, say charging papers.

Outen “moved the pipe they were using for drugs out of sight” so the man wouldn’t see it. Once the man left, Harrell accused her of stealing his money and drugs, the papers say.

Harrell kicked the other woman out of the RV and was reaching for a kitchen knife as she exited, the charges say. The woman then heard Outen “screaming at the top of her lungs” and Harrell yelling to her to call 911, say charging papers.

The woman, who called 911, returned to the RV and found Harrell attempting to perform CPR on Outen and heard him repeatedly tell Outen he was sorry, the charges say.

Harrell is to be arraigned May 15.