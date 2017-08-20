The Saturday evening march was in response to the gathering of white supremacists in Charlottesville that devolved into violence last week.

PULLMAN (AP) — Several hundred people marched across the Washington State University campus to denounce racism.

The Saturday evening march was in response to the gathering of white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia that quickly devolved into violence last week.

The Spokesman-Review reports that march organizers say the same types of bigotry that devastated Charlottesville have been festering in Pullman.

They point to the student-organized “Trump wall” rally that rocked campus in October and the dissemination of a racist video in May.

A number of students have called on the administration to expel James Allsup, who resigned last week as president of the school’s College Republicans chapter, after reports that he attended the neo-Nazi rally in Virginia. As of last week, Allsup wasn’t enrolled for the fall semester.

Saturday’s protest was loud but orderly. There were no counter protesters.