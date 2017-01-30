The truck and its owner were reported missing Saturday after three bodies were found inside a burned house in Kitsap County.

BREMERTON — Detectives have found a missing truck connected to a triple homicide and house fire in Kitsap County.

Scott Wilson with the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office says human remains were recovered Sunday from the truck, which was completely burned. KOMO reports that the truck was found in Mason County.

The truck and 43-year-old John D. Careaga were reported missing by authorities Saturday after a house fire. Three bodies were found inside the burned house. The Sheriff’s Office identified two of the bodies as male and one of them as female.

The truck, a brown 2005 Ford F-150, was completely scorched when authorities found it. The Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine a positive identity of the remains.