Major crimes detectives with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a death investigation after remains of an unidentified person were discovered Saturday night north of Edmonds, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Shari Ireton.

Deputies were called to the 7200 block of Picnic Point Road around 9 p.m. after two males, who had been exploring the area, found the remains in a nearby stream, Ireton wrote in a news release. It is believed that the body had been in the area for some time, the release says.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office will be responsible for identifying the remains and determining manner of death.