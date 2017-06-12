The cause and manner of the man’s death are pending further investigation by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The remains of a man found in a stream north of Edmonds have been identified as those of Nicholas A. Bowen, 38, of Edmonds, according to the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Two people who were exploring an area near the 7200 block of Picnic Point Road on June 3 discovered the remains in a nearby stream, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives believe the remains had been in the area for some time.

The cause and manner of Bowen’s death are pending further investigation, the medical examiner’s office said.