A homeowner fatally shot an intruder Saturday morning in the Browns Point area of Tacoma, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department reported.

The incident occurred in the 5100 block of Ninth Avenue N.E., a residential street lined with duplexes.

According to Pierce County sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer, the homeowner heard a noise on his porch around 3:30 a.m. When he went to investigate, the suspect forced his way into the home.

“He had a physical confrontation with the homeowner, who was armed,” Troyer said. “The homeowner fired one round, striking the suspected burglar and killing him.”

Troyer said the shot fired by the homeowner struck the suspect, then went across the street and possibly into a vehicle parked in the driveway of another home.

Troyer said the homeowner is cooperating with authorities.

The intruder is believed to be a 27-year-old Tacoma man, according to a tweet from the Sheriff’s Office.

The home where the shooting occurred was occupied by a 44-year-old man, 32-year-old woman and a 3-year-old girl, who slept through the incident.