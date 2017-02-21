Bellevue Police say they found an industrial-size marijuana grow operation in the basement of a home.

Bellevue firefighters discovered an industrial-size marijuana grow operation in the basement of a home after a passer-by reported seeing smoke coming from the home early Tuesday and called 911.

Bellevue Police Department spokesman Seth Tyler said the fire was reported at 6:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of 121st Avenue Southeast.

When firefighters arrived, they found an illicit grow operation that spanned the entire basement, Tyler said. King County property records show the basement is about 2,150 square feet.

“They had plants and high-intensity lights,’’ Tyler said. “A homemade electrical panel started the fire.”

The fire was extinguished, and no injuries were reported.

It’s unclear whether anyone was living in the home, he said.