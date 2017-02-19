Police are investigating breakin in which one juvenile suspect was reportedly shot by a homeowner
YAKIMA (AP) — Yakima police are investigating after several masked suspects broke into a home and one was shot by the homeowner.
Yakima police say the suspects broke in at 4:40 a.m. Sunday. Both the suspects and the homeowner were armed.
The homeowner detained one of the suspects and shot at two others as they fled.
One of the suspects was struck in the chest and hospitalized in critical condition. Police say the suspects were juveniles.
The suspect’s vehicle was found nearby and two male passengers were detained by police.
