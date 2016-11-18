Two northbound lanes of Interstate 5 were closed following the crash, officials said.

As many as 17 vehicles were involved in a hit-and-run collision Friday morning on Interstate 5 in downtown Seattle, according to a Washington State Patrol tweet.

The crash took place around 9 a.m. near East Yesler Way, Trooper Rick Johnson said. Two northbound lanes were closed to traffic following the crash, he said.

One driver was treated at the scene, Johnson said. Additional details were not immediately available.

