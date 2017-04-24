The remains belong to a man suspected of driving of a stolen truck involved in a high-speed pursuit March 20, which ended when the driver fled on foot.

CARSON, Skamania County — Authorities say a hiker in Washington state has discovered the human remains of a 24-year-old Oregon man in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest.

The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a hiker from Vancouver, Wash. reported his find Friday while hiking just north of Carson.

Deputies responded and interviewed the hiker who said he was several miles from the Trapper Creek Trailhead when he discovered the remains.

Authorities retrieved the body Saturday and on Monday, the remains were positively identified as Joshua A. Brown of Sunriver, Ore.

The sheriff’s office says Brown was the suspected driver of a stolen truck involved in a high speed pursuit March 20 in the Carson area, which ended when the driver fled on foot.

The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t yet determined a cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.