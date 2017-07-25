The shooting was reported at 1 a.m. Tuesday and appears to be related to other reports of gunfire in the area, according to the city of Sumner.
Sumner police are investigating after several gunshots were fired at City Hall and a parked police car early Tuesday morning.
The gunshots were reported around 1 a.m., according to a Sumner news release. One shot shattered the rear window of an unoccupied patrol car, which was parked in a lot across the street from City Hall.
Three gunshots struck the back of City Hall, hitting a metal door, siding and brick.
The shootings appear to be related to other reports of gunfire in the area, according to the news release.
No injuries were reported.
