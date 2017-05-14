Gunfire sends downtown crowd scattering; police reported one man was shot in the shoulder
Olympia police are investigating a dispute between two groups of men in downtown Olympia that erupted into gunfire early Sunday, leaving one person shot in the shoulder and police seeking suspects, the department said.
No arrests have been made, said Lt. Paul Lower.
The incident began about 1:50 a.m. Sunday, when police were dispatched to the 200 block of Fourth Avenue East after receiving several 911 calls about gunfire in the area. Officers arrived to see people fleeing the area, but later pieced together a narrative based on witness statements.
Witnesses said two groups of men got into an argument and then drew handguns on each other, firing between seven and 15 rounds. Police found shell casings in the area and a vehicle in a nearby parking lot with a shot out window, Lower said.
Later, a man, along with several associates, showed up at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia at about 2:10 a.m. Sunday with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. Lower said. He has since been treated and released.
