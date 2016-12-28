Building on the Seattle department’s previous pilot project, about 15 or 20 West Precinct officers are set to use cameras that are about the size of a pager and attach to officers’ chests.

The Seattle Police Department will begin testing body cameras on a group of bicycle officers this week, the latest step in a multimillion-dollar project to outfit hundreds of others with the recording technology next year.

Building on the department’s previous pilot project, about 15 or 20 West Precinct officers are set to use the cameras, which are about the size of a pager and attach to officers’ chests, police spokesman Sgt. Sean Whitcomb said. They received training Tuesday.

Lights on the cameras will shine when they’re recording, he said. Further details on the deployment were unknown at this time.

“We already have some experience with this,” Whitcomb said. “This is the next generation, and it’s going to start off in increments … .”

The test follows a competitive selection process involving several manufacturers of the technology, which he said ended a couple of weeks ago, when the department finalized a contract with Taser International/Axon.

Taser, which makes Tasers and body cameras, claims to be a top player in the body-camera market. Axon, a division of the company, is based in Seattle and makes two types of cameras: the one Seattle police are now testing and another that clips on to glasses, collars or other clothes.

The department plans to outfit 850 officers with the cameras in 2017. It’s one of many law-enforcement agencies nationwide adopting or procuring the small devices, a trend that accelerated after a series of fatal shootings of black people by police, to help determine what actually happens in such confrontations.

The city’s budget for the next two years sets aside $4.6 million for the body-camera plan.

Also, the City Council is expected to release $1.8 million from this year’s budget, and the U.S. Department of Justice has awarded the Police Department a $600,000 grant to help the project.

But the launch has taken longer than officials had hoped, due to privacy concerns and challenges related to public-disclosure requests. Compared with cities elsewhere, Seattle faces a unique set of issues due to the state’s broad Public Records Act.

The department tested Taser’s products and another manufacturer’s during its previous pilot project that ended in summer 2015. Both types made it to final-selection rounds, in addition to another company’s, COBAN, in the recent selection process for the project’s contract, documents show.

To compare manufacturers at that time, staff at one point used cameras in a “visual stress-test,” during which they attached ribbon streamers to a fan, simulating officers’ movements as they run and drive, for instance. The test was meant to study how the cameras encode and process a scene.

Limitations of the cameras have gained national attention this year, for instance, after the fatal police shooting in July of a black man, Alton Sterling, in Louisiana. The officers’ body cameras in that incident were apparently dislodged or knocked off during the encounter.

Nick Zajchowski, manager of the Seattle department’s body-worn video program, said earlier this year officials would take such factors into consideration.