Bellingham police have released graphic video footage of an officer fatally shooting a knife-wielding man last weekend.

At about 4:20 p.m. Sunday, Manuel Gonzalez, 28, had stabbed a 20-year-old man in the neck in the 100 block of East Holly Street, police said. He fled on foot, pursued by witnesses.

What happened next was captured by a police body camera, a city traffic-pole camera and a witness’ cellphone video. (Warning: Graphic video content)

In the 1400 block of Railroad Avenue, near the downtown bus station, Gonzalez, dragging a garbage bag stuffed with belongings, engages in a confrontation with several young men, including apparent friends of the man who was stabbed.

Responding to a 911 call, Bellingham police Officer Jeremiah Leland arrives on the scene. He exits his SUV, handgun drawn, and orders Gonzalez to drop his knife.

Gonzalez can be seen on the video gesticulating and advancing toward Leland, who backs up and yells, “Don’t step any closer, I’ll kill you. Drop the knife!”

Gonzalez keeps moving forward. In the cellphone video taken by a witness, he can be heard saying, “Shoot me!”

Leland fires four shots, dropping Gonzalez to the ground.

Officers continue to cover him with their handguns and yell at him to spread his arms out.

“Put your hands out like an airplane so that we can get up there and help you,” one officer says.

With Gonzalez lying face down and unresponsive, an officer moves in and pulls his arms out to the side and cuffs his hands behind his back. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

“Although this is a tragic incident for our community and everyone involved, we are grateful that Officer Leland was not injured during the attack,” Bellingham Police Chief Cliff Cook said in a statement. “While we are still trying to locate Mr. Gonzalez’ next of kin, we will extend our condolences to his family.”

Gonzalez had a criminal history, including a felony assault arrest for threatening a police officer with a knife after being confronted for shoplifting last March, according to Bellingham police. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nine months in jail.

In November, he was arrested after allegedly kicking an elderly man in the face while exiting a bus.

Leland has been an officer for the Bellingham Police Department for three years.

The shooting is being investigated by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.

Bellingham police last year equipped all its uniformed officers with body cameras, one of the few departments in the state to do so.