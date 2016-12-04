A 49-year-old Granger woman died when the car she was riding in ran a stop sign and struck a second car, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The accident happened about 4:17 p.m. at the intersection of Beam Road and East Zillah Drive, about 4 miles east of Zillah.
Maria Ayon-Perez was a passenger in a 2000 Toyota Solara driven by Rosendo M. Villalba-Aguilar, 54, of Granger. Ayon-Perez died at the scene. Villalba-Aguilar was taken to Sunnyside Community Hospital.
The driver of the second car, Diana Picazo-Villanueva, 25, of Sunnyside, was injured, but not taken for treatment, the State Patrol said.
The accident remains under investigation, according to the WSP.
