Jonathan Daniel Harris pleaded guilty in July to second-degree murder in the death of Nicole White of Orting.
TACOMA — A Graham man was sentenced to more than 26 years in prison for killing a 28-year-old mother of two in June 2015.
KOMO-TV reports that Pierce County Superior Court Judge Susan Serko told Jonathan Daniel Harris during the sentencing on Monday that he has destroyed lives.
Harris pleaded guilty in July to second-degree murder in the death of Nicole White of Orting. The charged was reduced from first-degree murder in a plea agreement.
The sentence didn’t satisfy White’s family.
Court documents say Harris killed White after they went on a date.
Harris was accused of killing her and then dumping her body near Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
A forensic anthropologist said White had severe facial, chest and arm fractures, and the injuries were consistent with being stomped.
