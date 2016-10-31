Jonathan Daniel Harris pleaded guilty in July to second-degree murder in the death of Nicole White of Orting.

TACOMA — A Graham man was sentenced to more than 26 years in prison for killing a 28-year-old mother of two in June 2015.

KOMO-TV reports that Pierce County Superior Court Judge Susan Serko told Jonathan Daniel Harris during the sentencing on Monday that he has destroyed lives.

Harris pleaded guilty in July to second-degree murder in the death of Nicole White of Orting. The charged was reduced from first-degree murder in a plea agreement.

The sentence didn’t satisfy White’s family.

Court documents say Harris killed White after they went on a date.

Harris was accused of killing her and then dumping her body near Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

A forensic anthropologist said White had severe facial, chest and arm fractures, and the injuries were consistent with being stomped.