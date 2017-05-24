The suspected hit-and-run driver was arrested after fleeing and hitting a second vehicle, police said.

TACOMA — A hit-and-run driver in Pierce County has been taken into police custody after striking and killing the driver of a golf cart and then T-boning another vehicle.

The News Tribune reports the man had been arrested at a house Tuesday after he fled the accident scenes.

Pierce County sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer says a car was traveling southbound on a Key Peninsula road when it struck the golf cart. The driver of the cart died at the scene and a passenger was taken to a hospital.

Troyer says the car fled and T-boned a vehicle a few hundred feet away. The man driving the car got out and fled into the house where he was later arrested.

The driver of the T-boned vehicle also was taken to a hospital.