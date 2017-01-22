Law enforcement officers who were first on the scene tried to get to the child, but were beaten back by smoke and heat, according to fire officials.

SPOKANE VALLEY (AP) — Officials say a girl has been found dead following a house fire in Eastern Washington.

The Spokane Valley Fire Department told KHQ-TV that crews responded at about 3 a.m. Sunday to a house fire in Spokane Valley.

Officials say law enforcement officials arrived first and attempted to reach the girl in the basement but failed due to smoke and heat.

Firefighters arrived and called in additional units. Firefighters entered the home and found the girl in the basement but determined she had already died.

The fire remains under investigation by the Spokane Valley Fire Department and the Spokane Major Crimes Unit.

The girl’s name or age have not been released.