The brother of the teen was fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire with Seattle police following an armed robbery Thursday at a 7-Eleven store in downtown Seattle.

King County prosecutors charged a 17-year-old Kent girl as an adult on Tuesday for her alleged role in an armed robbery of a 7-Eleven store last week that resulted in her brother dying during a gunfight that also injured three Seattle police officers.

Adrianna Butts is charged with first-degree robbery and third-degree assault and is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail, according to prosecutors.

According to charging papers:

Butts and her brother, 19-year-old Damarius Butts, stole doughnuts, potato chips, a 12-pack of beer and other beverages from a 7-Eleven store at 627 First Ave. just after 1 p.m. Thursday. When the clerk ran after them and grabbed Adrianna Butts, her brother showed the clerk a gun in his waistband and demanded he let go of his sister.

Adrianna Butts would later tell police she had given Damarius her handgun because she knew she didn’t have the heart to use it, but knew her brother would show the gun.

The clerk went back into the store and called 911. Seattle bicycle officers quickly caught up to the siblings, who had given the stolen food to a friend, a 19-year-old Renton man.

When a responding officers grabbed Damarius Butts and attempted to arrest him, Adrianna Butts threw a soda bottle at an officer’s head, then “physically struck him and attempted to place him in a choke hold … enabling her brother to break free.”

According to the charges, Adrianna Butts later told police she could have slit the officer’s neck with a pocket knife while he was on the ground, “but she was not that type of person.”

The charges provide few details about what happened next:

“Damarius Butts was pursued by other uniformed officers and was ultimately killed during an exchange of gunfire that also left three Seattle Police officers wounded, one of them critically.”

Police later recovered a revolver near the area where Damarius Butts died.

Police allege in the affidavit that the revolver used by Butts belonged to his sister, who carried a folding knife into the 7-Eleven. At 17, Adrianna Butts is too young to legally possess a handgun.

The injured officers included Hudson Kang, 30, who remains at Harborview Medical Center.

A female officer who was saved from serious wounds by her Kevlar vest was identified as Elizabeth Kennedy, 42, the source said. She was treated at the hospital Thursday and released.

A third officer, who has not been identified, suffered a minor bullet wound to the hand, police said.

The siblings’ 19-year-old friend, who waited outside the 7-Eleven, was later arrested at his Renton home. A spokesman for Prosecutor Dan Satterberg said the man is to be released from jail on Tuesday pending additional investigation.

The Seattle Times is not naming the man because he has not been charged.