Sixteen-year-old Kahlani Shabazz was killed as she sat in a car in the parking lot of a bakery on Rainier Avenue South.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified 16-year-old Kahlani Shabazz as the young woman killed last week in a shooting outside Borracchini’s Bakery on Rainier Avenue South.

Shabazz died from multiple gunshot wounds and her death was ruled a homicide, according to death investigators.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at Borracchini’s Bakery on Rainier at South College Street a little after 6 p.m. May 3, Seattle police said. Shabazz was shot inside a car in the bakery’s parking lot and died at the scene.

A man inside the bakery was also wounded by gunfire but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting but so far have made no arrests in connection with Shabazz’s death.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to call 911 or the Seattle Police Department’s Violent Crimes tip line, 206-233-5000.

Shabazz’s homicide is the fifth this year in Seattle, not including one fatal officer-involved shooting.