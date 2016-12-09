Officer Reginald “Jake” Gutierrez was shot and killed last week after he and his partner responded to an East Tacoma home.

TACOMA — A funeral procession with hundreds of law enforcement and fire vehicles is moving through the city Friday morning, accompanying the body of slain police Officer Reginald “Jake” Gutierrez.

The procession left Joint Base Lewis-McChord around 11 a.m. and will end at the Tacoma Dome, where thousands of law-enforcement officers and others will gather to pay their respects to Gutierrez, who was fatally shot last week during a domestic-disturbance call.

Hundreds of people are lining the procession route.

During the memorial service, Gov. Jay Inslee is scheduled to present a U.S. flag to the family of Gutierrez, and a slate of speakers are expected to talk about the officer’s life.

Gutierrez, 45, was killed after he and his partner responded to an East Tacoma home on the afternoon of Nov. 30.

Gutierrez entered the home and began walking up a staircase to talk with a man who lived there when the man suddenly opened fire. Despite being hit by gunfire, Gutierrez managed to yell “Get out! Get out!” to his partner and the woman who lived in the home.

The man who fatally shot Gutierrez, Bruce Randall Johnson II, was killed early the following day after an 11-hour standoff with police.

Gutierrez is survived by three daughters and a granddaughter. The 17-year veteran is the first Tacoma officer to die from gunfire since 1997.