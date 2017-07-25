Roberta Castillo embezzled more than $500,000 from the accounts of elderly customers while working as a manager of a JPM Chase bank branch, said U.S. Attorney Annette Hayes.

A former bank manager in West Seattle has been sentenced to four years and five months in federal prison for stealing from elderly customers.

U.S. Attorney Annette Hayes says Roberta Castillo embezzled more than $500,000 from the accounts of elderly customers while working as a manager of a JPM Chase bank branch in West Seattle.

Hayes says Castillo acted as a trusted friend to those customers by helping with their financial affairs. Instead she stole their funds by manipulating the bank’s electronic records.

Castillo pleaded guilty in March to theft and embezzlement by a bank employee and a charge of aggravated identity fraud.

Chase agreed to restore the funds in those accounts.

In addition to the prison sentence, Castillo must serve five years on supervised release and pay restitution of more than $500,000 to Chase.