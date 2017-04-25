Federal prosecutors say Jonathan Ly invaded the accounts of Expedia’s chief financial officer and head of investor relations to “make well-timed, profitable trades in Expedia options.”

A former Expedia computer technician was sentenced to 15 months in prison Tuesday after admitting to sneaking peeks at his bosses’ private emails and trading stock on the information.

Jonathan Ly, 28, of San Francisco, pleaded guilty in December to a single count of securities fraud for using insider information to make at least $330,000 in what federal prosecutors in Seattle called a “get-rich-quick” scheme. Ly was a senior computer support technician at the company’s offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. Expedia is headquartered in Bellevue.

Ly appeared Tuesday before U.S. District Judge John Coughenour, who also ordered Ly to three years of supervised release after he gets out of prison.

“This was not a one-time lapse in judgment,” said U.S. Attorney Annette Hayes in a news release. “This defendant used his technology skills to repeatedly invade the email accounts of Expedia executives so that he could enrich himself at the expense of others.”

Prosecutors had asked for a two-year sentence, pointing out that Ly continued to exploit information reaped from Expedia executives’ personal email accounts even after he had left the company for a more lucrative job at the computer software giant Adobe, using an Expedia laptop he took with him, according to court documents.

Ly accessed the accounts of the company’s chief financial officer and the head of Expedia investor relations, using the information he found to “make well-timed, profitable trades in Expedia options.”

While secretly rummaging through the files of an Expedia IT systems manager, Ly gained access to a super-administrator account that gave him access to the email accounts of everyone in the company. He used these to obtain “real-time analysis” of corporate earnings and company mergers and acquisitions.

While doing this, prosecutors said, he was hiding his tracks while casting any suspicion on other Expedia employees.

Expedia first learned of the intrusions in October 2015 and implemented security measures, which Ly was initially able to circumvent, prosecutions said. The company went to the FBI, where agents were able to trace the intrusions to Ly.

Ly, in a written statement to the judge, said he was “embarrassed and ashamed by my conduct” and asked the court to consider the difficult and impoverished circumstances in which he was raised.

Ly’s San Francisco attorney, John Runfola, asked Coughenour to impose a 15-month sentence of home confinement.

According to Ly’s statement and court documents, Ly’s parents were uneducated Vietnamese refugees who worked menial jobs in Hawaii. Ly was conceived in a refugee camp in The Philippines, said Runfola, but was born in Honolulu. He had to start working while in the sixth grade to help support his family, according to sentencing documents, and dropped out of school at age 16 to work full-time in a convenience store.

Even while working, Ly continued his studies and was able to obtain his GED at age 17. He attended community college at night but dropped out and got a job at a local computer store. A year later, he was hired by Toshiba as a technician, and later was hired by Expedia.

Court documents indicate that by then, Ly, who was just 21, had developed significant skills and he rose rapidly to become a senior IT technician at the company with a good salary and, as prosecutors put it, “enough disposable income … to have a personal brokerage account with cash and equities worth more than $60,000.”

As part of the plea agreement with prosecutors and a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Ly will pay back $331,000 and repay Expedia $81,592, the cost of its investigation.