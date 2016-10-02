Coast Guard on the scene to assess any environmental impact

TACOMA (AP) — The Coast Guard is working to assess any environmental damage after a fire damaged five boats at a marina in Tacoma.

The News Tribune reports that at least two boats partially sank in the fire at Tyee Marina on Sunday morning.

Tacoma Fire Department spokesman Steve Collins says firefighters were dispatched at 7:38 a.m. and had the blaze mostly under control by 9 a.m. The cause is under investigation.