The Calvary Tabernacle United Pentecostal Church also was damaged by the fire that started around 1 a.m. Monday.
Officials are investigating a fire that destroyed a church bus in Lynnwood.
KOMO-TV reports that the blaze started at about 1 a.m. Monday.
The Lynnwood Fire Department considers the fire “suspicious.”
The fire department says the Calvary Tabernacle United Pentecostal Church was damaged by the fire as well.
No one was in the building or the bus when crews arrived, and there were no injuries reported.