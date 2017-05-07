Fire crews spent hours dousing the smoldering pile and pulling it apart to make sure the fire was extinguished.

A scrap fire Sunday morning at a South Seattle metal-recycling facility drew a large response from firefighters, including hazardous-materials crews.

The fire, in a pile of scrap metal at Seattle Iron & Metals Corp., 601 S. Myrtle St., triggered an alarm and automatic sprinkler system at about 9:50 a.m., said Seattle Fire Lt. Harold Webb.

Crews spent hours dousing the smoldering pile and pulling it apart to make sure the fire was extinguished.

There were no injuries, Webb said, and the facility’s containment system was expected to keep runoff from reaching the nearby Duwamish Waterway.