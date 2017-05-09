Terrance Cosgrove stole millions from his partners in a fishing company and at least $335,000 — and maybe much more — from the widow and children of a dead friend, and at least $500,000 from trusts belonging to the family of another longtime friend.

A man who federal prosecutors called a “seasoned financial predator” after bilking a widow and business partners out of millions was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison in U.S. District Court in Seattle.

In sentencing Terrance Cosgrove, U.S. District Judge John Coughenour said the five-year term reflected the “abominable breach of trust in this case.” Cosgrove’s wife cried as the sentence was announced.

Cosgrove, 67, pleaded guilty in December to mail and wire fraud and agreed to pay $2.9 million in restitution and forfeit cash and property worth $3.9 million.

Prosecutors say he stole millions from his partners in a fishing company and at least $335,000 — and maybe much more — from the widow and children of a dead friend, and at least $500,000 from trusts belonging to the family of another longtime friend.

The exact amount of money Cosgrove stole will likely never be known because he covered his tracks, prosecutors say. However, based on a pre-sentence investigation, the prosecutor’s filings and documents in a King County Superior Court civil case and bankruptcy documents, the amount could exceed $8 million.

Prosecutors sought a seven-year prison term and nearly $3 million in restitution.

Cosgrove cited his poor health in asking U.S. District Judge John Coughenour to forgo prison and impose probation and community service. According to court documents, Cosgrove suffers from skin cancer, diabetes and heart disease and nearly died from “alcohol-induced, end-stage liver disease” before he received a transplant in September 2015.

In August, Cosgrove and his family began raising donations to help offset the costs of Cosgrove’s transplant on a “compassionate crowdfunding” website.

Cosgrove was a respected businessman and trusted by friends and his business partner for his acumen. He was named administrator of the trusts he later stole from for that reason, according to prosecutors.

All of the thefts occurred roughly between 2008 and 2013, court documents say.

The largest involved Cosgrove illegally siphoning cash, sometimes $100,000 at a time, through bogus management fees charged to a Bothell fishing company he owned with several partners, ISP Trading.

He stole more than $6.1 million from his partners — some of whom he’d known for 25 years — although he paid some of it back after he was caught. For sentencing purposes, the loss was pegged at just over $3 million.

The second scheme wiped out a trust fund set up for the widow of Cosgrove’s best friend and her children.

When his friend died, Cosgrove agreed to administer the trust, but prosecutors said he ended up treating it “as his personal slush account.” He stole at least $335,000 from that account, according to the plea agreement, but the loss was likely much more.

The widow wound up losing her home to pay for taxes and avoid foreclosure, according to the plea agreement.

The third scheme involved theft from trusts belonging to the wife and two children of another longtime friend, which he raided for nearly $500,000, according to the plea agreement.