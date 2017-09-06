Marysville police said the mutually agreed upon fight between a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old to "settle their differences" led to the death of the older boy.

A fistfight between two teenage boys over a girl led to the death of one participant and the arrest of the other, according to the Marysville Police Department.

Police said the mutually agreed upon fight between a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old to “settle their differences” led to the death of the older teen on Aug. 28 at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett.

“His death was the direct result of blunt trauma to the left side of his head resulting in a serious brain injury he received in a ‘fist fight’ that occurred on Aug. 19th in the 8200 block of 52nd Drive Northeast in a wooded lot known to many of the locals as ‘Spook Woods,’ ” police said in a news statement.

The 15-year-old was taken into custody Tuesday and booked into the Denney Juvenile Justice Center in Everett on investigation of second-degree manslaughter.

Marysville police said the dispute between the two boys was sparked by “a female juvenile who had recently developed a relationship with the 16-year-old victim.”

According to investigators, about a dozen witnesses gathered in the woods to watch the fight. Both teens “landed punches” on one another during the fight, police said, but the 15-year-old continued to punch and kick the 16-year-old in the head after the older boy was knocked unconscious and on the ground.

“The victim never got back up,” police said.

Police said witnesses told investigators that the victim lay unconscious for more than an hour before 911 was called.

“The arrest does not signal the end of the investigation. Aspects of this case are continuing to be examined by Marysville investigators”, said Sgt. James Maples, investigations supervisor for Marysville Police Department.

“These are the most tragic of circumstances; our hearts and thoughts go out to the victim and the victim’s family,” said Cmdr. Mark Thomas.