For an hour, a 41-year-old felon from California raped and brutalized a woman inside her apartment at a SeaTac assisted-living facility, where he also urinated on the floor, according to King County prosecutors.

Louis Arbee II was charged Wednesday with first-degree rape and first-degree robbery. He is accused of removing a screen from the woman’s window, crawling into her first-floor unit and raping her July 20, charges say. The woman was choked and beaten during and after the rape, then ordered into the shower, according to charging papers.

The victim was initially reported to be 83 years old, but charging documents indicate she is 71.

The victim was taken to Highline Hospital, where she was treated for brain bleeds, a possible broken nose and other injuries, the charging papers say.

Arbee is also accused of talking on his cellphone from the apartment, stealing the victim’s cellphone and iPad and urinating on her floor before leaving through the same window he used to enter her apartment. He was identified after his fingerprints were found on a window screen, the charges say.

Police spoke to a facility manager, who reported talking to Arbee before the rape and telling him to leave the private property, charging papers say.

Arbee was arrested two days after the alleged attack, after University of Washington police responded to a disturbance on the platform of the UW light-rail station. Arbee was arrested on a state Department of Corrections warrant, the charges say.

Arbee spent 19 years in a California prison after being convicted in San Diego County in 1996 of attempted kidnapping, robbery, carjacking and eluding a police vehicle, according to a spokesman for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He was released March 7, 2015, and through an interstate compact agreement, had his community supervision transferred from California to Washington.

While a judge earlier this week set bail at $750,000, Arbee is being held without bail for violating conditions of his community supervision, jail records show.

He is to be arraigned Aug. 7.