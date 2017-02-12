National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services want public input as they weigh proposals to restore grizzly bears to North Cascades
Federal officials want residents to weigh in on their proposals to restore the population of grizzly bears to the rugged landscape of the North Cascades in Washington state.
The first of several open houses begins in Cle Elum Monday. Several open houses are scheduled throughout the state this month.
The National Park Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are considering four options, including taking no action.
Three alternatives seek to restore a population of about 200 bears, by relocating animals to 9,800 square miles of mostly public land in and around North Cascades National Park and letting them breed. The options differ in the number of bruins initially released and the time expected to get to that goal, ranging from 25 years for the expedited option to 60 to 100 years for the other two alternatives.
Online information can be found at http://bit.ly/2jIxXHT.
