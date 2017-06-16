Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said investigators recovered more than 20 weapons in addition to large amounts of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.
SPOKANE — Federal agents, with the help of local police, have arrested 18 people accused of being involved in a drug trafficking ring.
The Spokesman-Review reported Friday that the suspects are from Washington and Idaho. Authorities raided 15 houses.
Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said investigators recovered more than 20 weapons in addition to large amounts of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.
Spokane County Capt. John Nowels said the investigation started more than two years ago.
Most Read Stories
- Federal judge rejects Dakota Access Pipeline permits, calls for do-over
- UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? | Danny Westneat
- Boeing plans to shift hundreds of jobs to Arizona
- Don’t worry about working out: Just get up, and keep moving | PNW Magazine WATCH
- Amazon to buy Whole Foods for $13.7 billion in bid to become major grocer
The suspects are expected to face various drug trafficking charges in federal court.
Officials are still searching for four more people believed to be involved in the ring.