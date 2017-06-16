Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said investigators recovered more than 20 weapons in addition to large amounts of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.

SPOKANE — Federal agents, with the help of local police, have arrested 18 people accused of being involved in a drug trafficking ring.

The Spokesman-Review reported Friday that the suspects are from Washington and Idaho. Authorities raided 15 houses.

Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said investigators recovered more than 20 weapons in addition to large amounts of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.

Spokane County Capt. John Nowels said the investigation started more than two years ago.

The suspects are expected to face various drug trafficking charges in federal court.

Officials are still searching for four more people believed to be involved in the ring.