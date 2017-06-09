Angelo Salvatore, 2, was removed from life support on Feb. 7, three days after he was admitted to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, charging papers say.

A 33-year-old Federal Way woman was charged this week with second-degree murder in connection with the death of her boyfriend’s 2-year-old son in February.

Ana Marie Fevaleaki was arrested at a home in SeaTac on June 2 and is being held in lieu of $1 million bail, court and King County Jail records show.

She was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder in the death of Angelo Salvatore, who underwent multiple surgeries and blood transfusions at Harborview Medical Center before he was removed from life support on Feb. 7, three days after he was admitted to the Seattle hospital in critical condition, charging papers say.

According to Federal Way police, Fevaleaki claimed Angelo had fallen from a chair and bumped his head the day before she found him lying unresponsive on her living room floor, say the charges. But numerous physicians who specialize in child abuse determined the injuries Angelo suffered to his head and abdomen were inflicted within hours of the toddler receiving medical care, the charges say.

The day Angelo was injured, his father had left the couple’s apartment complex that morning to attend a class in Spanaway, say charging documents, noting Angelo was in Fevaleaki’s sole care at the time he was injured.

Angelo lived with his mother and maternal grandparents in Kent, but spent every other weekend with his father and Fevaleaki, who also have a young child together, according to charging papers. Before his death, Angelo had returned home on a few occasions with bruises and other injuries and when he was asked what had happened, he had replied, “Ana,” police allege.

Police say they also recovered text messages from Fevaleaki’s phone in which she said she was depressed and needed to get out of the house. She also complained Angelo was a slow eater and needed to follow her rules, and claimed he had tripped over some toys and fell but was OK, the charges say.

Detectives determined Fevaleaki had attempted to delete the messages, say charging papers.