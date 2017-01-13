Police are investigating after a man’s body was found at a Federal Way apartment complex.

The death of a man whose body was found at a Federal Way apartment complex has been ruled a homicide, county medical investigators said.

Andre M. Aber-Williams, 27, suffered a gunshot wound to the head, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Aber-Williams’ body was found about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of South Star Lake road, according to The News Tribune. Police believe Aber-Williams was shot and later taken to the apartment complex.

An investigation into the killing continues.