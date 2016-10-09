Police say a 21-year-old man charged officers with a knife after threatening members of his family; the shooting is under investigation.

Federal Way police say a 21-year-old man shot and killed by two officers Saturday night at a mobile-home park had mental-health problems and rushed the officers with a butcher knife, according to a department officials.

Administrative Cmdr. Stan McCall said Sunday that officers had been called to the Camelot Square mobile-home park at 3001 S. 288th South at approximately 5:40 p.m. on a report of a domestic dispute between two adult brothers. One was said to be armed with a knife, McCall said.

McCall said several family members had retreated to a locked room inside the mobile home fearing for their safety, and were rescued through a window by officers,

Police then attempted to establish a perimeter and talk to the man, who officers were told had mental-health problems, he said.

Officers made attempts to persuade him to surrender by talking to him through a megaphone, but were unsuccessful, he said.

McCall said the man charged out a back door armed with at least one butcher knife.

“Our officers told us that he stated, “I don’t have the guts to kill myself; you’re going to have to do it for me,’ ” McCall said.

Two Federal Way officers shot him from a distance of between 7 and 15 yards, McCall said. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police have not identified the man or released the names of the officers involved in the shooting. McCall said both officers were carrying less-lethal weapons and that he believes both had Tasers but did not deploy them.

“The amount of force our officers use is predicated on the suspect’s actions,” he said. He said trying to use a Taser to disarm someone with a knife would be “bad procedure.”

The multiagency Valley Investigative Team was asked to assume responsibility for the investigation.