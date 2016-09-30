At least one person, who investigators believe is responsible for the killing of three men in April and May, is in custody for unrelated crimes, Mayor Jim Ferrell said.

Investigators believe the deaths of three men found fatally shot in separate incidents this spring in Federal Way are connected, the city’s mayor said Friday.

Mayor Jim Ferrell said authorities have in custody at least one person — for unrelated crimes — who they believe is connected to three homicides that alarmed residents in the South King County city in April and May. Because the investigation is ongoing, he did not elaborate.

“We’ve got very good information, and we’re getting to a point were we’re going to be forwarding that to the prosecutor’s office,” Ferrell said in a phone interview. “We do believe that they are connected.”

On April 3, Jeffrey McLaren Jr., 19, was found fatally shot at a Federal Way apartment building. Frank Cohens Jr., a Tacoma man, was found slumped over in a parked car on May 10. Later that night, Adam Gutierrez, 30, of Federal Way, was out running with his dog when he was shot multiple times.

“Probably one of the most disturbing was Adam Gutierrez,” the mayor said. “The apparent random nature — that was very disturbing and a tragedy for family and the community.”

Also, on May 9, Alex J. Kelley, 26, of Seattle, was smoking on a porch when he was killed at a Federal Way apartment complex. Ferrell said investigators don’t believe that killing is connected to the others.

The news Friday afternoon comes after gunshots struck a home Thursday night near a family vigil for Dennis Sloboda, 33, who was found shot to death in his car on Monday. The mayor and Police Chief Andy Hwang released a statement Friday afternoon, emphasizing their work toward strengthening public safety.

Ferrell said the drive-by gunshots Thursday, at this point, seem to be “completely unrelated to the vigil” and Sloboda’s death on Monday.

Also, in February, 16-year-old Wesley Gennings was shot in the back of the head during an apparent marijuana robbery while seated in his car in the Taco Bell parking lot. Two teenage acquaintances of Gennings have been charged in that murder.

Federal Way, a city of about 94,000 residents, had a total of four homicides in 2015, according to crime statistics compiled by the FBI.