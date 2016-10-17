Officials arrested 14 people on suspicion of exploiting children and adults, among related crimes, the Seattle FBI field office announced Monday.

An international FBI operation aimed at helping sexually victimized children found five juveniles in Washington state, the Seattle field office announced.

Investigators also contacted 67 adults believed to have been exploited through prostitution, some as juveniles, according to a Monday news release from the office.

In the operation, officials arrested 14 people in the state on suspicion of exploiting children and adults, among related crimes, the release says. Authorities also recovered drugs and several vehicles.

The operation included Bellevue, Kent, Tukwila, Everett, Lakewood, Pierce County, Spokane, Spokane County’s Airway Heights and Pasco. The operation spanned other areas of Western Washington, too.

Investigators went undercover to contact women involved in prostitution and canvassed areas where sex work is known to occur, according to the release. The operation included multiple agencies.

Officials offered the victims services, such as medical help, job training, housing and counseling, the release says.

The Washington investigation was part of a broader effort, called Operation Cross Country, to recover victims nationwide and in several countries.

It was the 10th annual such operation, the latest of which last October.