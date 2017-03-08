Raymond Lee Fryberg Jr. was convicted of illegally purchasing and possessing six guns, including the pistol his son, Jaylen, used to kill four classmates and wound a fifth at Marysville-Pilchuck High School in 2014.

The lawyer for the father of the Marysville high-school student who fatally shot his classmates in the cafeteria in 2014 asked a federal appeals court to throw out the father’s conviction for illegally possessing firearms.

John Henry Browne told a three-judge panel from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Wednesday that prosecutors failed to prove Raymond Lee Fryberg Jr. was served a 2002 domestic-violence protection order, which would have prohibited him from possessing firearms.

Fryberg was sentenced to two years in prison in 2016 for illegally purchasing and possessing six guns, including the pistol his son Jaylen, 15, used to kill four classmates and wound a fifth at Marysville-Pilchuck High School in 2014.

Jaylen then fatally shot himself in the school cafeteria.

Browne said Raymond Fryberg successfully passed several background checks, including one for a concealed-weapons permit, so he didn’t know he was not supposed to have guns.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Bruce Miyake argued Raymond Fryberg was in court in 2012 for violating the protection order, so he knew about it. Miyake said Fryberg lied when he didn’t disclose the protection order when buying his guns.