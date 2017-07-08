Lanes of southbound I-5 were blocked near Lacey after a fatal officer-involved shooting Saturday morning.
A shooting near Lacey involving a Washington State Patrol trooper is being investigated, blocking traffic on southbound Interstate 5 Saturday morning, according to state trooper Brooke Bova.
Delays began at 6:50 a.m. at milepost 110 near Carpenter Road, according to the Washington Department of Transportation. A detour was in place.
All lanes were blocked until about 9:45 a.m., when Bova tweeted that the right lane and shoulder were opened to traffic.
This story will be updated.
