The driver who struck the shelter and killed a woman admitted to using methamphetamine and marijuana before the Sept. 8 crash. He was sentenced to more than nine years for vehicular homicide.
BREMERTON — The family of a woman killed by a car while sitting at a bus shelter is suing the driver, the city and the bus company for $10 million.
The Kitsap Sun reported Thursday the family of Margaret Parnel, who was struck Sept. 8, has filed a lawsuit against the driver, Calob Courtney. Claims have been sent to the city of Bremerton and Kitsap Transit, which have 60 days to respond.
Attorney Phil Arnold, who is representing the family, says if parties don’t respond, they’ll also become defendants.
The suit claims Kitsap Transit built the shelter in a vulnerable area, and the city issued a permit to allow it.
Courtney says he used methamphetamine and marijuana before crashing. He was sentenced to more than nine years for vehicular homicide.
