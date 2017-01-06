Donnelle “Nellie” Yelli, a 62-year-old Seattle woman, was killed Sunday by a hit-and-run driver.

Donnelle “Nellie” Yelli was a decades-long Seahawks fan who had watched Sunday’s game at a friend’s house, then started making her way home to the boardinghouse in Greenwood she shared with other low-income women.

Yelli was about 1 ½ miles from her house when she was killed by a hit-and-run driver in a crosswalk at Wallingford Avenue North and North 82nd Avenue near Green Lake around 6:40 p.m. Sunday.

Treza Hafzalla, 27, of Seattle, has since been charged with vehicular homicide and felony hit-and-run for allegedly hitting and running over Yelli, then fleeing the scene with Yelli’s grocery cart stuck to the front grille of her SUV, according to police and prosecutors. She later returned to the scene and was arrested.

Friends and neighbors will gather at 11 a.m. Saturday at the intersection where Yelli died to remember and honor the 62-year-old, a regular volunteer at homeless shelters who would also take books and magazines to women living at the YWCA, said her housemates. Parking will be available behind Bishop Blanchet High School, 8200 Wallingford Ave. N.

“She was very feisty, very fun loving. You can’t hold her back,” said Sylvia Jones, 61, who moved into the Greenwood house in 2012. “She would do anything for you. Anytime a new resident would move in, she would show them around the neighborhood.

“She was ornery but sweet,” Jones said of her friend.

Born in Nebraska, Yelli first moved to Salt Lake City, then relocated to Seattle with her son in 1990.

“She was my best friend. Me and my mom talked every single day. We were really close,” said Yelli’s son, Michael McIntosh, 29.

Mother and son last spoke about an hour before Yelli died, he said.

“It was just a normal chat,” he recalled, with his mom excited she’d spoken to an old friend and McIntosh filling her in on his upcoming workweek.

“She was so kind. She just went above and beyond” for people, McIntosh said. “She was a gigantic Seahawks fan. She wasn’t one of these posers — she was a Seahawks fan for decades.”